Seven car pileup leaves two dead; several injured

MCCOMB, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting the McComb Police Department with a seven vehicle crash on I-55 near mile marker 15, where it intersects with Highway 98.

According to Corporal Brandon Fortenberry with MHP, two people are confirmed dead and several have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

