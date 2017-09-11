UPDATE: Two killed in 7-car pile up identified

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is assisting the McComb Police Department with a seven vehicle crash on I-55 near mile marker 15, where it intersects with Highway 98.

The Pike County coroner, Percy Pittman identified the two who died as 65-year-old William Leon Wiley and 70-year-old Irene Janette Wiley, both from Arkansas.

According to Corporal Brandon Fortenberry with MHP, two people are confirmed dead and several have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

