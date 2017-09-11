Two arrests in Tchula murder

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March confirms that two men have been arrested in connection to a Holmes County murder investigation out of Tchula.

The Sheriff’s Department said 26-year-old Rodrekus Jimell Washington and 34-year-old Byrekus Washington were arrested and charged with murder in the death of Mary Robinson. She was found shot to death after walking down Mercer street with her friends last week.

The Washington brothers were taken into custody on September 6.

