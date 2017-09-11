Two men charged with raping, kidnapping Ole Miss student - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two men charged with raping, kidnapping Ole Miss student

OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.

District Attorney John Champion confirms with WTVA, in Tupelo, the 34-year-old Charles Roger Prince and 28-year-old Kedrick Kevon Norwood have both been arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and rape. 

Oxford Police Department said the victim and a friend received a ride from two men they did not know after 1 a.m. Sunday.

After riding around for an hour, the victim stayed in the car while her friend got out.

Police said the victim was taken to a house in Panola County that morning and was held against her will.

Panola County Sheriff's Department received a tip around 10:30 Sunday night that the victim was there.

Deputies were able to get the victim to safety and took the two men into custody.

