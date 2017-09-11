Two men charged with raping, kidnapping Ole Miss student

Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.

District Attorney John Champion confirms with WTVA, in Tupelo, the 34-year-old Charles Roger Prince and 28-year-old Kedrick Kevon Norwood have both been arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and rape.

Oxford Police Department said the victim and a friend received a ride from two men they did not know after 1 a.m. Sunday.

After riding around for an hour, the victim stayed in the car while her friend got out.

Police said the victim was taken to a house in Panola County that morning and was held against her will.

Panola County Sheriff's Department received a tip around 10:30 Sunday night that the victim was there.

Deputies were able to get the victim to safety and took the two men into custody.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.