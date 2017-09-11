Amerigo Italian Restaurant back open after car backs into buildi - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Amerigo Italian Restaurant back open after car backs into building

Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Amerigo Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland is back open after a car backed into the building one week ago.

According to Amerigo owner David Con, an elderly woman backed into the restaurant after accidentally putting her car into reverse. 

The driver did not suffer any injuries. 

Contractors boarded up the damage and fixed the building after a week of work.

