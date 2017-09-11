Car crashes through Amerigo Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Car crashes through Amerigo Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Amerigo Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland is closed after a car backed into the building. 

According to Amerigo owner David Con, an elderly woman backed into the restaurant after accidentally putting her car into reverse. 

The driver did not suffer any injuries. 

Contractors are boarding up the damage and Con says he expects the repairs to be completed quickly and the restaurant to reopen on Wednesday. 

