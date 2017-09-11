Party City capital murder trial began Monday

The capital murder trial of Joshua Archie started Monday. Archie is charged in the death of Bobby Adams.

Adams was the manager of Party City in Ridgeland back in 2012, when he was killed during a robbery.

Jury selection began Monday morning.

Prosecutors say that Adams was closing the store when he answered a knock at the back door of the building.

Surveillance video captured what happened next.

Archie, dressed in all black, entered armed with a handgun, demanding money.

Adams was shot and killed during a struggle.

In 2014, Undra Ward, was sentenced to 45 years in the crime after pleading guilty to second degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

During that trial, prosecutors revealed that Undra worked at the store and had planned the robbery with Archie, even texting him when the store was closing.

That planned robbery went awry resulting in Bobby Adams death.

Ward had testified that no one was supposed to get hurt.

Prosecutors say that Undra Ward has agreed to testify against Joshua Archie.

He is expected to take the stand in the coming days as the trial begins.

