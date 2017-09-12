This Morning on WLBT: Busy night for Jackson fire, police depart - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

This Morning on WLBT: Busy night for Jackson fire, police departments

Posted by Wilson Stribling, News Anchor
Good morning. Jackson police are investigating several overnight incidents, though it's not clear yet whether they are connected. A man was shot and killed on Joanne Street in south Jackson, a car ran into a business on Highway 80, and there was a possible shooting at a motel on Highway 80. Additionally, Jackson firefighters were called to put out a fire at a vacant house on Farish Street. We'll sort through all the details when you join us for the news this morning.

Irma is now a Tropical Depression, which means its biggest threat is now rain. We'll tell you where the storm is now, and where it's headed.

