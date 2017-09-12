Man shot to death in carport in south Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a homicide on Joanne Street in south Jackson.

Police were called to a call for shots fired and when they responded they found a man shot to death inside a car in a carport.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Nathaniel McDuffey.

Police say he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car listening to music.

The motive is unknown, but appears to be robbery.

There is no suspect information right now. This is the city's 41st homicide.

We are working to get more information on this developing story.

