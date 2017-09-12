Man shot at Jackson hotel, crashes car into transmission shop

Jackson police are looking into a deadly shooting that happened at a west Jackson hotel.

Police say they got a call about a car in a building at Mister Transmission on Hwy 80.

When they arrived, they found a black male dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has not yet been identified.

After investigating, police say the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at Mustang Inn, just down the street from Mister Transmission.

The shooter is being described by police as a black male suspect wearing a gray tank and blue jeans. He was with two women.

The suspect drove away in a dark midsize SUV, tag unknown.

Police say the motive is also unknown right now.

This is an active investigation and we will update as soon as we know more.

