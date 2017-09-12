Police release photo of suspect in Hwy 80 homicide

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a west Jackson hotel.

They have identified the victim as 28-year-old Freddie Mosley.

Police say they got a call about a car in a building at Mister Transmission on Hwy 80. When they arrived, they found an African American man dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at Mustang Inn, just down the street from Mister Transmission. The shooter is being described by police as a black male suspect wearing a gray tank and blue jeans.

He was with two women who have been identified as 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed. They are wanted for questioning by police.

The suspects drove away in a dark midsize SUV, tag unknown.

Police have released photos of the alleged shooter and the names of the two wanted for questioning.

If you recognize any of them, please call police.

The motive is also unknown right now. This is an active investigation and we will update as soon as we know more.

