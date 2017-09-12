Woman arrested and charged in Hwy 80 homicide released after court hearing

30-year-old Qushawinia Martin was arrested and charged with murder in the Hwy 80 homicide that happened September 12 has now been released after a court hearing.

Her charge in this case was remanded by a Judge although the case is still under investigation.

If any additional information or evidence is brought forth regarding her, the case can still be presented to a Grand Jury for further action.

On September 12, Jackson police were investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a west Jackson hotel where a man was shot to death in his car. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Freddie Mosley.

Police say they got a call about a car in a building at Mister Transmission on Hwy 80. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at Mustang Inn, just down the street from Mister Transmission. The shooter is being described by police as a black male suspect wearing a gray tank and blue jeans.

Police identified the shooter as 25-year-old Marvin Wiloughby.

He was with two women who police identified as 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed. Martin was arrested but released after her court hearing.

Reed and Wiloughby are still wanted and on the run.

Police say the suspects drove away in a dark midsize SUV, tag unknown.

The motive is still unknown right now.

