Woman arrested and charged in Hwy 80 homicide; two wanted

A woman has been arrested and charged in the Hwy 80 homicide that happened September 12.

30-year-old Qushawinia Martin was arrested and charged with murder.

Jackson police were investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a west Jackson hotel where a man was shot to death in his car. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Freddie Mosley.

Police say they got a call about a car in a building at Mister Transmission on Hwy 80. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at Mustang Inn, just down the street from Mister Transmission. The shooter is being described by police as a black male suspect wearing a gray tank and blue jeans.

Police identified the shooter as 25-year-old Marvin Wiloughby.

He was with two women who have been identified as 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed. Martin has been arrested, Reed and Wiloughby are still on the run.

The suspects drove away in a dark midsize SUV, tag unknown.

The motive is also unknown right now.

