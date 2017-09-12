City releases statement ahead of possible state takeover of JPS

On Tuesday, the community will rally against a possible state takeover of the Jackson Public School District.

This comes after state education leaders released the findings from an 18-month investigation. The State Department of Education is scheduled to make a decision about a possible state takeover on Wednesday.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba will join the community during the rally, which is happening on Tuesday at 2 pm at the old Central High School building on North West Street.

The City of Jackson released this statement today:

Mayor Lumumba states, “We’re preparing to do whatever it takes to ensure the stability of the school system and to do whatever is in the best interest of

Jackson Public School students.”

1. The Jackson Public School District has addressed and corrected a substantial number of the audit findings in the Audit Report released on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

2. Our students, parents and community members stand ready to work in partnership with the district to address the remaining issues within our purview.

3. Many of the audit findings that form the basis of this proposed takeover are administrative and procedural, not educational in nature; yet, a state takeover will directly and negatively impact the instructional capacity and effectiveness of the district.

4. State takeovers of school districts do not yield improvements in student achievement; rather, more often than not, student achievement is stagnated during the short term and delayed over the long term.

5. State takeovers diminish community engagement and involvement, necessary ingredients to increase and enhance district and student success.

6. Extracurricular activities are important components to student, school and community life. Students in Jackson deserve the right to participate in activities that will enhance their academic, social and emotional well-being while preparing for life after graduation.

7. This is Our Jackson Public Schools District, and we, the students, parents, community leaders, faith leaders and business leaders, should determine its future.

