Lexington woman arrested for insurance fraud after house fire

By: Zachery Mason

On Tuesday, a Lexington woman was arrested for insurance fraud.

42-year-old Matoya Hillie Reaves was arrested on insurance fraud, wire fraud, and false pretense charges.

Reaves tried to defraud Liberty Mutual Insurance Company by filing false claims, including fake invoices appearing to be from Ashley Furniture and other businesses, for items she claimed were destroyed in a fire at her home.

The indictment states Reaves received unlawful payments of up to $500. She was arrested Friday and booked into the Holmes/Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.

If convicted on all counts, Reaves faces up to 18 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

