Sumrall man arrested for embezzling money from insurance customers

A Sumrall man has been arrested and charged on a six-count indictment out of Lamar County.

30-year-old Brian Hudson turned himself into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Monday on two felony counts each of wire fraud and embezzlement as well as one misdemeanor count each of embezzlement and uttering forgery.

While working as an insurance agent, Hudson embezzled more than $34,000.

He converted customers’ premium payments for his own use and changed the mailing addresses of customers without their permission in order to receive their refund checks, which he also converted for his own use.

If convicted on all six counts, Hudson faces 21 years behind bars, $32,000 in fines, and full restitution.

His bond was set at $15,000, and an arraignment was scheduled for October 2 at 1:00 p.m.

