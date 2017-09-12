19-year-old arrested for assault and robbery of Pizza Hut delivery driver

A 19-year-old has been arrested for an assault and robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver in Natchez.

On Monday, September 11, Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Isaac Gatlin on charges of robbery and simple assault stemming from the incident that occurred on September 7, at 103 Brooklyn Drive.

Gatlin is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Other arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

