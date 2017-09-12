New arrests made in assault/robbery of 64-year-old pizza delivery driver

Two more arrests were made after a pizza delivery man was robbed and assaulted in Natchez.

19-year-old Kordell Summers was arrested Monday and 19-year-old Jumorris Pernell was arrested Tuesday. Both men were charged with robbery and simple assault and booked into the county jail.

Summers and Pernell are being held without bond pending arraignment.

On Monday September 11, Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Isaac Gatlin on charges of robbery and simple assault stemming from the incident that occurred on September 7 at 103 Brooklyn Drive.

The 64-year-old Pizza Hut delivery driver was making a delivery to Brooklyn Drive when he was hit from behind. The pizza was taken by another unknown person and both suspects fled the scene.

After investigating, authorities were able to tie Gatlin to the robbery.

He was arrested and is now being held at the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Other arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues.

