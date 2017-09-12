JPD investigating two homicides in same night

Jackson police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in one of two overnight homicides.He was caught on surveillance video armed with a gun at the Mustang Inn, just before a deadly shooting.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Freddie Mosley, was able to drive off but crashed into the Mr Transmission building a block away, where he died.

"At the hotel, it appears that the victim of the crash was at the motel and was shot multiple times by a black male subject, wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans he was accompanied by two black females," said Sgt. Derrick Jordan. They fled the scene in a dark mid sized SUV, tag unknown. Motive is unknown at this time."

Earlier in the evening, Jackson police were called to JoAnne street two miles to the south, for another deadly shooting. Thirty-eight-year-old Nathaniel McDuffey was gunned down in his own carport.

"It appears he was just sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the suspects and he was just listening to music according to witnesses who talked to him prior to the shooting," said Sergeant Jordan.

No motive or suspects have been identified in this case. Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call them at 601-960-1234.

