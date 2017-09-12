New online tool could help open doors for Mississippi manufacturers

Manufacturing is a growing industry in Mississippi and new tool will help to keep our companies competitive on a national scale.

Nissan Canton announced Tuesday that they'll be making the newly redesigned Frontier.

"If you want to create a complex, high tech product," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves during the announcement. "You can do it here in Mississippi."

It's often those big announcements that catch the headlines, but there are thousands of manufacturers around the Magnolia State.

Some, even part of the big operations' supply chain.

All manufacturers--big and small have a new tool to digitally expand their reach. The Manufacturers Marketplace allows for quick searches.

"The main thing it does is it eliminates time," explained John McKay, Mississippi Manufacturers Association Executive Vice President. "A lot of companies spend a lot of time on their supply chain. So, they're looking for raw materials or a company that can manufacturer a specific part. This really removes that time constraint."

It will help buyers and sellers connect new business partners.

"To have a company in Mississippi, you might not be thinking about opportunities that exist in the upper Midwest," added McKay. "But there are companies out there looking for opportunities that they might not be able to find locally. This is an opportunity for Mississippi to fill that gap."

The new economic development tool is one the manufacturers association thinks will give small to mid size operations more chances to grow.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.