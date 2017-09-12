Pet evacuees from Irma find safe place in Mississippi

Many times they are the forgotten family members when it is time to evacuate during storms and hurricanes.

Several Mississippi animal services and shelters are welcoming Irma evacuees and their pets with open arms.

David Amador and his family evacuated from their Miami home a week ago.

They didn't think twice about also bringing their dogs and cats to get out of harms way.

"I couldn't imagine leaving my dog behind," said Amador. "I couldn't imagine leaving any of them behind."

While some hotels and shelters have a no pet rule, the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson welcomed the furry friends with open arms.

"We want to help with what little we can do," said Debra Boswell. "We want to help this family and help them keep their pets and know that their pets are safe. They have so much to worry about right now with what they're going through and it's just a little way we can give back."

Over at Pet Haven in Brandon, the owner and volunteers are offering nearly two dozen animals a temporary and comfortable place to play and stay.

"We are providing love and a little bit of normalcy in the whole situation," said Catherine Vorcher.

She says pets should never be left behind.

"If the floodwaters got into your home, they wouldn't know how to get out, and it's not like we can go and open the door or a window," said Vorcher. "They would be trapped. You really have to remember the pets."

