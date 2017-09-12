MDE meets on possible JPS takeover

The MDE will hold an accreditation hearing this morning at Central High School that could lead to a possible state takeover of JPS.

The "Our JPS" coalition is coming together Wednesday morning to ensure the Commission on School Accreditation hears voices in support of local control of JPS.

After releasing a nearly 700 page audit on the Jackson Public School District, some fear a state takeover could happen sooner than first thought.

However, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says he doesn't agree with this move and claims his office found many discrepancies in the report.

"The discrepancy of students who graduated without the reaching the qualifications and speaking to a number that the actual records clearly contradict," the mayor explained.

JPS advocates say the issues the Department of Education has with the school district are administrative and procedural, not educational.

They claim when the MDE has taken over school districts in the past, education didn't improve.

"This is about our children and not making them some science project for the state of Mississippi, who has never managed to save a school district," said Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester, Jr. "It's real funny to have people that don't want to fund schools show up."

Some say JPS has been a leader as far as school districts go in the state, commenting it has one of the top three elementary schools for the state and was one of the first to establish an IBM program.

The mayor says, for now, they are hoping MDE will postpone their decision of a state takeover and many advocates think this could happen since they have around 2000 petition signatures.

