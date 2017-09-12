Donald Driver, Kent Hull, Steve McNair, & Jimmy Smith are Pro Football HOF nominees

Four legends with Mississippi connections are a step closer to Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed Modern-Era nominees for the 2018 class on Tuesday night. Donald Driver, Kent Hull, Steve McNair, and Jimmy Smith make the initial cut of 108.

Donald Driver is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The Alcorn State alum is the Packers all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Driver was enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame in July.

Kent Hull is once again on the Canton radar. The Mississippi State Hall of Famer anchored a Bills offensive line in the 1990's that fueled a run to four straight Super Bowls.

Steve McNair is on the HOF ballot for the 6th straight year. The former Brave was the 2003 NFL co-MVP, and led the Titans to the Super Bowl.

Jimmy Smith has been on every HOF ballot since 2011. The Jackson State great was enshrined in the Pride of Jaguars last year. Smith is Jacksonville's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

The pool of 108 nominees includes first-year eligible players like Randy Moss & Ray Lewis. That list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November.

JSU Hall of Famer Robert Brazile is already a finalist for the 2018 class. He was selected by the Seniors Committee.

