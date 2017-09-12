Copiah Academy softball coach wins 500th game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A milestone was set Tuesday night on the diamond. Copiah Academy's Terry Bauer won his 500th game as head softball coach. The Lady Colonels beat Hartfield Academy 16-2 in Gallman.
Bauer has led Copiah to five MAIS state championships. That includes a four-peat run from 2011 to 2014.
The Lady Colonels are 19-6 this season.
