Copiah Academy softball coach wins 500th game

A milestone was set Tuesday night on the diamond. Copiah Academy's Terry Bauer won his 500th game as head softball coach. The Lady Colonels beat Hartfield Academy 16-2 in Gallman.

Bauer has led Copiah to five MAIS state championships. That includes a four-peat run from 2011 to 2014.

The Lady Colonels are 19-6 this season.

