Jeffery Simmons ready for challenge against #11 LSU

I've been told there's a big game involving Bulldogs and Bayou Bengals this week.

There's also a guy wearing a maroon #94 that's not bad on defense. Goes by the name Jeffery Simmons.

The SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week filled up the stat sheet against Louisiana Tech: A blocked extra point, a blocked punt, and two touchdowns.

Simmons is treating the conference opener against #11 LSU like a normal game.

"We talked about it today, just stay low, come off the ball, and strike these guys," Simmons said. "Because they can move a little bit, but at the same time...they strap on their stuff just like we do. Like I told the guys earlier this morning, we're going to take this game like another game on the schedule. We're not going to change anything up. We're going to keep the same routine. We just gotta work a little harder than the last two weeks."

Mississippi State faces #11 LSU Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, you can watch the game on ESPN.

