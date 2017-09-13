Good Samaritan saves woman trapped in burning car

Hinds County deputies and first responders were on the scene of a fiery crash on Highway 49 near Pocahontas Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a woman driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 struck a Neill Propane Gas truck from behind. The car caught fire, trapping the driver inside.

Officials say a Good Samaritan was able to free the woman from the burning car just before emergency personnel got there.

Deputies used fire extinguishers to hold back the flames until fire officials made it to the scene.

Major Pete Luke said, "The driver of the gas truck suffered injuries related to the impact of the crash and was transported to a local hospital."

He says she is in serious condition.

