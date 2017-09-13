VIDEO: Water line break causing geyser in Jackson neighborhood - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

VIDEO: Water line break causing geyser in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A water line broke on Woodlark Drive in Jackson Wednesday, causing a geyser of water to gush into the street.

Neighbors say the water line has broken 15 to 20 times in the past. 

The City of Jackson has now issued a Boil Water Notice for the area. 

