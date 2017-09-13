Vicksburg Dollar General clerk helps thieves rob store

On Sunday September 10, Vicksburg police responded to The Dollar General Store located at 2203 Clay Street Vicksburg, in reference to a robbery.

The store clerk, 24-year-old Shera Chentral White reported she and the store manager, Ben Williams Jr. were closing the store at 9 p.m. when a black male wearing all black entered the store through a broken window which was covered with plywood.

She said he robbed the store at gunpoint then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Vicksburg Police Investigators later identified the robber as 18-year-old Willie Montrell Clark from Clinton.

They found out that one of the clerks, White, had knowledge and conspired with Clark to commit the robbery.

Clark and White was arrested on September 13 and charged with the armed robbery.

Clark will face charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, while White will face a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

They will appear in court on September 13, 2017.

Police say more arrests are expected.

