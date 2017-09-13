Osyka children recovering after allegedly being shot by mother

A 17-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and a 7-year-old is recovering well from surgery after their mother reportedly shot them before taking her own life.

The 7-year-old is currently in ICU, expected to be moved to a regular room soon.

Deputies responded to 5th Street in Osyka Monday, when a woman called saying she "can't do this anymore" and did not want to live any longer. When deputies arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 17-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

RELATED: Pike County mother who shot daughters left suicide note

They were transported by ambulance to Southwest Regional Medical Center.

After clearing the home, deputies noticed the mother, SheQuita Stanciel, laying upright in the master bedroom with a single gunshot to the chest. Stanciel was pronounced dead by Corner Percy Pittman once he arrived on scene.

Investigators say it appeared that Stanciel planned the incident. She asked the girls to stay home from school and they agreed. It was also discovered that she left behind a suicide note describing her intentions.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.