Entergy Mississippi Invests $16.6 Million in Capital City’s Energy Grid in 2017

From low-tech projects like tree-trimming to high-tech ones like conductor replacement, Entergy Mississippi is investing millions in making the capital city’s energy service even safer and more reliable.

Nearly $16.6 million in improvements will harden the system against storms and outages, while also making it more resistant to cyber-attacks and physical threats.

“This is part of a multi-year investment designed to strengthen all parts of our grid to help reduce power outages,” said Entergy Mississippi Vice President of Customer Service Robbin Jeter. “A strong, reliable power grid is critical to our safety and way of life, and it’s necessary for job creation and growth.”

Entergy has completed or is working on the following projects in Jackson:

vegetation management: the company is spending more than $1million to trim vegetation from 266 miles of line and 32 circuits;

substation work: some $5.2 million will be spent, with $3 million focused on the downtown area;

equipment replacement: more than $1 million will be spent replacing and upgrading existing equipment, and

other projects: changing from copper to aluminum conductors and swapping out wooden poles with stronger composite material is also planned.

Last year, Entergy spent more than $66.5 million on reliability projects in its 45-county Mississippi service area.

Entergy’s electrical assets have grown as Mississippi has grown. Today, the company manages more than 20,000 miles of electrical lines, 291 substations, five natural gas-powered generating plants and one nuclear plant in the state.

Much of this infrastructure has been in place for more than 60 years. While the company has maintained and expanded that infrastructure, eventually the time comes to replace aging equipment with new and improved technology.

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 445,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

