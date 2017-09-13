Madison demands 10 Million from Tulane

The city of Madison is demanding Millions of dollars from a New Orleans university. Tulane ceased operations unexpectedly at their Madison Mississippi campus in May.

The city claims the University said they would expand educational programs there, if enrollment grew, which they say it did.

City officials say they invested half a million dollars to provide a facility for them to operate in. The claim asks for a reimbursement of ten million dollars.

Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler declined to comment on camera to us Wednesday.

She did say that the city had a good working relationship with the past university President and Dean, for the past four years.

