Jackson State prepares for road test at Grambling

It won't count in the SWAC standings, but anytime Jackson State and Grambling face off, it matters. Saturday marks the 70th meeting between these Tigers of different stripes.

JSU looks to snap a six game losing streak dating back to last season. Tony Hughes' crew were just inches away from winning the Southern Heritage Classic.

Facing the reigning conference champions on the road will be a good gauge of where the Tigers are in Year 2.

"We're still close. Now instead of being 63 points away, we're 6 inches away from victory," Hughes said. "The thing that made them so good last year was their offense. But people didn't notice last year that they had two All-SWAC defensive linemen. With Martez Carter returning kicks also makes them a very dangerous team."

Jackson State has scored just 1 touchdown in the first 2 weeks. They'll need more than a few to have a shot against the champs. Expect the only Tiger to find the end zone to get more touches. Terrell Kennedy's kickoff return for a score was part of a wild 4th quarter in Memphis. The sophomore from Mobile could be a boost for their red zone woes.

"You know, we're going to try to get Terrell as many touches as possible," Hughes said. "Kick return, punt return, catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball. I look at he and Jordan Johnson, I call them a poor man's Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams."

Jackson State faces Grambling Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game can be seen online at ESPN3.com.

