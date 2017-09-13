Ole Miss will experience #Pac12AfterDark

Ole Miss is preparing for a 2,168 mile road trip. The Rebels leave Oxford on Thursday for a Saturday night date in California. It's the SEC versus #Pac12AfterDark. Search that hashtag on twitter and you'll find stories of shootouts and bizarre plays from Eugene to Tempe.

Seems like Shea Patterson has already thrown for a country mile in the first two games. He's 2nd in the nation with 918 passing yards.

The SEC Offensive Player of the Week looks to take advantage of Jacob Peeler's familiarity with the Golden Bears.

"Obviously from him coaching there last year, has a lot of good points about their personnel," Patterson said. "I know they've got a lot of good athletes on offense. Lot of good receivers, lot of good weapons. So we're gonna have to put up points. Cal is a good football team, anytime you go on the road to a Pac-12 school, you gotta come ready to play."

Ole Miss faces California Saturday night at 9:30pm. You can watch the game on ESPN and online at ESPN3.com

