Mullen says it's possible Malik Dear plays vs. #11 LSU

Saturday's SEC opener between Mississippi State and #11 LSU could mark the return of Malik Dear.
The Murrah alum is rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in spring practice
Dear tweeted Monday that he returned to MSU practice.
Felt So Good To Be Back At Practice With My Teammates Today??— Malik Dear (@Malik_Dear22) September 12, 2017
Dan Mullen had an update on #22 at his weekly press conference.
"I know he really wants to play this week. He's on the edge this week. Talking to the trainers, he might practice some, and have a limited role in this game this week, just to see how he does. It's up in the air."
Mississippi State faces #11 LSU Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.
