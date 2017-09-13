Mullen says it's possible Malik Dear plays vs. #11 LSU

Saturday's SEC opener between Mississippi State and #11 LSU could mark the return of Malik Dear.

The Murrah alum is rehabbing from a torn ACL that he suffered in spring practice

Dear tweeted Monday that he returned to MSU practice.

Felt So Good To Be Back At Practice With My Teammates Today?? — Malik Dear (@Malik_Dear22) September 12, 2017

Dan Mullen had an update on #22 at his weekly press conference.

"I know he really wants to play this week. He's on the edge this week. Talking to the trainers, he might practice some, and have a limited role in this game this week, just to see how he does. It's up in the air."

Mississippi State faces #11 LSU Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.