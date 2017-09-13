The End Zone Extra Point: Park Place Christian

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.

The Pirates aren't the only team in Pearl that's 4 and oh. Park Place Christian is also undefeated. PPCA went on the road and beat Clinton Christian 20-0 in Week 4.

Adam Roberson gave them the lead with a goal line score. Nic Butts also found The End Zone, while Josh Jones had a pick six for the Crusaders.

I air The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm. Here are the teams I've profiled this season

Week 1: Terry & Magee

Week 2: Lanier

Week 3: Pelahatchie

