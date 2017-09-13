Jackson Prep wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Really close ballot on MSNewsNow.com, this week's poll decided by just 17 votes. You chose a diving Patriot.

Jackson Prep takes it with 44 percent of the vote. Maddox Henry only needed one hand to pick off this pass vs. Pillow Academy. His 1st quarter interception was part of a Patriot shutout. Prep beat Pillow 49 - nothing to move to 4 and oh.

The End Zone Play of the Week - September 8th (Final Standings)

1. Jackson Prep (Maddox Henry one-handed INT)

2. St. Joseph (Hayden Brice 99 yard pick-six)

3. Scott Central (Ken Butler pick-six)

4. Provine (Fred Hunter Jr. TD pass to Shawnell Handy)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.