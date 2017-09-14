Three injured in I-220 wreck

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A two-car accident on I-220 at Watkins Drive has sent a woman and two children to the hospital.
The accident occurred around eight Wednesday evening.
No word on the extent of their injuries.
