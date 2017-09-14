Brookhaven man shot to death after dispute

A Brookhaven man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Clark Travis Lane around 12:30 a.m.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Daniel Huckaby.

Huckaby was shot multiple times after trying to kick in homeowner Anthony Rollins' door to his home.

The two men were acquaintances and were having some type of dispute. While Huckaby was trying to get inside, Rollins shot him.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at this time

