Natchez woman arrested after toddler found with severe burns

A Natchez woman was arrested after her child was found with severe burns.

On Monday, 29-year-old Sandra Reed was arrested on child abuse and child endangerment charges.

Department of Human Services notified police of a small child/toddler who had suffered severe burns and welts along his back and legs.

Armstrong said the cause of the burn wounds could have been caused by cigarettes or even a curling device.

The baby was taken to Merit Health and evaluated, but the Chief said the wounds appeared to have been there for a while.

The child is expected to be okay, and has been released to his grandmother.

Chief Armstrong said unfortunately the mother showed no remorse.

She is in the Natchez City Jail at this time with no bond set.

