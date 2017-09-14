Car fire shuts down I-55 SB at water works curve - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Car fire shuts down I-55 SB at water works curve

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Mdot Source: Mdot
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By: Zachery Mason

A car fire shut down the right lane on I-55 SB at water works curve. 

This is happening right past the Woodrow Wilson Ave exit 98A. 

Please avoid this area if possible. 

