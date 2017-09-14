Former "Last Chance U" star arrested on murder charges

Former "Last Chance U" star Isaiah Patrick-Wright was arrested this week on murder charges in Tennessee.

ESPN reports 20-year-old Wright and his 22-year-old brother, former Indiana wide receiver Camion Patrick, have been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford on July 25. Radford was found on a street in Louisville, Tenn. and had been stabbed multiple times.

Wright played two season for East Mississippi Community College in Scooba and was one of the players featured in the second season of the Netflix series "Last Chance U". Wright also played at Florence High School before heading to EMCC.

Wright was recruited by a number of schools, including Auburn and West Virginia, but signed with Division II West Georgia in December 2016 before leaving school in the spring.

Patrick, who spent two years at EMCC before joining Indiana, dealt with multiple injuries and was granted a medical hardship waiver this past July, according to ESPN.

Two others, 21-year-old Keshawn Hopewell and 28-year-old Itiq Green, are also charged in connection with the murder and all are being held on $1 million bond.

