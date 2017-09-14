Two Louisiana residents charged with smuggling live white-tailed deer into MS

By: Zachery Mason

Two Louisiana men were charged with smuggling live white-tailed deer in Mississippi.

75-year-old Edward L. Donaldson Jr. and 42-year-old John Jared Oertling Louisiana, were charged in a Criminal Information with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act for importing live white-tailed deer into Mississippi.

According to the Lacey act, any person who import, export, transport, sell, receive, acquire or purchase wildlife that were taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of any said wildlife is prohibited.

Donaldson Jr. and Oertling manage a 1,031-acre high fenced enclosure in Forrest County, called Turkey Trot Ranch. Both men conspired to smuggle the live white-tailed deer into Mississippi for the purpose of breeding and killing trophy white-tailed buck deer.

Donaldson Jr. and Oertling learned in 2012 that the live white-tailed deer purchased and imported from Pennsylvania to Turkey Trot Ranch in Forrest County, Mississippi came from a herd of captive white-tailed deer in PA that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is a transmittable and prominent threat to deer and elk populations in North America, effectively killing off infected animals.

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement considers the potential spread of disease caused by the illegal commercialization of wildlife resources a high priority, and we will continue to work closely with our State partners to assist them in these important investigations." said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent in Charge Luis Santiago.

