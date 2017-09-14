Magnolia Classic Dog Show happening at TradeMart

By: Zachery Mason

The Magnolia Classic Dog show kicked off Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the TradeMart Building in Jackson.

This event will be going on until Sunday.

Over the span of four days the shows will feature JR showmanship & all-breed dog shows three days of obedience trials & rally trials, free Jr Showmanship & Novice Handling clinic seminar.

Special events from The Mississippi Dachshund and Louisiana Basset Hound Clubs will also be held on select dates.

For more information contact the Mississippi State Kennel Club at (601) 573-8133.

Admission is $2.00 per person. Children 12 and under are free. his money will be used to benefit local dog causes.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.