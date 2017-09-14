Rankin Deputies can now administer medication to reverse overdoses

You don't normally think of law enforcement officers as the ones giving you medication, but now they can.

Rankin County deputies are among the first undergoing training to be able to administer a drug to reverse the effects of drug overdoses.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, there were 593 overdose deaths in 2015 and the numbers are on the rise.

Now law enforcement officers on the front lines are being trained to reverse these overdoses.

Rankin County deputies are going to carry doses of Narcan - the nasal spray that can quickly reverse the effects of opioids, but the consequences add up for abusers when they come in contact with Fentanyl laced drugs.

"As well as being mixed with the illicit drugs such as Fentanyl coming out of China, and that is really causing a lot of what we are seeing with overdose deaths," said Michael Jordan, the State Opioid Treatment Authority with the Department of Mental Health. "Fentanyl is 100 times more powerful than morphine."

The portion of I-20 that runs through Rankin County is a known drug corridor.

Lawmen are often exposed to drugs and now the worry is exposure to Fentanyl powder, that can be absorbed through the skin.

Narcan can save their lives as well.

There is even a Narcan spray for K-9s that may be exposed to lethal drugs during searches.

Four counties are targeted for this life saving drug due to the number of overdose deaths.

The counties include Rankin, Desoto, Jackson and Harrison.

Experts say even with this medication, it is important to remember that this is no substitute for treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help to get on the road to recovery, contact the Mississippi State Targeted Opioid Project at 601-398-4406.

