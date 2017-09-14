Oxford Police Department showing off their "hot cops" for hurricane relief

The Oxford Police Department is giving the "hot cops" of the Gainesville Police Department in Florida a run for their money.

After a Facebook post showing three Gainesville police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city gained a lot of attention, a few other police departments around the country wanted to show off their best looking officers...

...all for charity.

OPD took it one step further and added some cute dogs as well.

Some of the comments on the OPD post include:

"I am headed to town NOW to commit crimes! Will update with my location asap!"

"This has been the best "competition" ever!!!!! Who's next?"

"Whomst among them is single? Asking for a friend!"

"Gonna be hard to beat this one."

"How come I never get pulled over by the good looking ones "

The Knoxville Police Department also got in on the fun, posting a picture of their own hunky officers.

All three departments are raising funds for hurricane relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in the Gainesville community.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The Oxford Police Department is well known for their social media presence, often interacting with their followers in a clever and creative way.

