Jackson residents have mixed feelings over JPS takeover

There are mixed reactions tonight over Jackson losing control of its school district to the state.

Governor Bryant still must sign off the state takeover before it is official, but that has not stopped people from giving their opinion. Many are not happy about today's decision.

READ MORE: State Board of Education asks Gov. Bryant to declare state of emergency in JPS

“I don't see the state taking over as the best thing for them,” said one Jackson resident.

Many of the residents, parents and graduates of JPS students, fear the takeover is more about a power grab rather than helping improve one of the largest districts in the state.

“I see it a lot longer to fix the problems if the state takes over,” said a JPS graduate.

“I think every school should be able to fix its own problem," said Jackson resident, Dwayne August. "Each teacher knows the child and each principal knows the teacher and it should have a domino effect and all them to fix the problem.”

RELATED: JPS A PATTERN OF PROBLEMS

Those for the takeover disagree.

“It is bad it got to a point where the state had to take over," said another JPS graduate. "There should have been some people stepping up to the plate but it is what it is. Sometimes it is necessary.”

They point out that the state found JPS in violation of 24 of 32 educational standards and that means it is time for a change, because students need to be in a better learning environment.

3 On Your Side Investigates: What's really going on inside JPS classrooms?

“This is Jackson," said Vince Gordon. "If the machine is broken, get a new machine and if that means the state taking over, because they take it over and see what they do. But right now it's not working.”

The state has utilized the takeover process 19 times in 20 years.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.