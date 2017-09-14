Callaway WR Malik Heath receives Under Armour All-American invite

We had a pep rally and then some this morning at Callaway. Malik Heath officially received his invite to the 2018 Under Armour All-American Game.

The Charger is one of the top wide receivers in the nation. Heath verballed with Mississippi State back in 2016. He's honored to add his name to the impressive canon of Cway.

"It's so hard to top great players like that that come through Callaway," Heath said. "It just made me want to grind even harder because people that came like Aaron Odom and Breeland Speaks, they make me want to grind harder. So I can be like them, go to college and do what they do."

Darius Brown has seen Malik's progression first-hand. The Callaway head coach thrilled to have a humble kid in the national spotlight. "I've known about him making the game for a few months. It's kind of like Christmas is on the 25th, but you got to wait till it gets here. He's a great kid, he works hard, tries to do everything right. I'm just happy for Malik and his family. It's kinda motivation for the team."

Malik Heath plays in the 2018 Under Armour All-American Game on January 4th. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.