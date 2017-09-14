Enrollment down at Mississippi's public universities and community colleges

Mississippi's public universities are coming off a year of record high enrollment, but new numbers show a dip this fall.

Preliminary numbers show enrollment at the public universities is now down by 1.6 percent. IHL Commissioner Dr. Glenn Boyce is far from calling the dip in enrollment a problem.

"We've been increasing students every year," noted Boyce. "And in some cases, our institutions are reaching some capacity levels."

Half of the universities did see a bump in numbers, but Jackson State's 12.5 percent drop was the highest of the declines.

"Jackson State certainly had to take some steps in order to take care of some budgetary matters," added Boyce. "And that really attributed a lot of that. But I'll tell you with that school's reputation, I don't foresee that continuing to go on."

Still, Boyce says the end goal should be the focus.

"Enrollment is important, don't get me wrong," Boyce said. "But when those students walk across that stage and they receive that degree, that's really what matters."

While enrollment is down 0.9 percent at the community college level, the number graduating is rising.

"The completion is being shortened," said Kell Smith with the Mississippi Community College Board. "Our institutions are doing a great job of working with these students and getting them through the pipeline quicker."

It's also worth noting that community colleges saw an unusual spike after the recession. Now, the enrollment seems to be normalizing.

"The recession hit and the economy bottomed out," Smith said. "We had folks coming back to our colleges to get job training or advance their education. So, as people find job opportunities they're not coming back to the colleges as much as they were."

Half of the state's universities saw enrollment go up. While 5 of the 15 community colleges have a bump in numbers this fall.

