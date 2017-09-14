Forest High School secretary charged with dissemination of sexually oriented materials to minors

According to Forest Police Chief Will Jones, Heather Hanks Hollingsworth, secretary at Forest High School, is out on bond after being arrested and charged with dissemination of sexually oriented materials to persons under 18 years of age.

After her initial court appearance, the judge continued the case.

Hollingsworth is listed on Forest High School faculty list.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

