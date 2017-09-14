Former Forest HS secretary charged with dissemination of sexually oriented materials to minors

Parents in Forest were shocked to learn the former high school receptionist was arrested for inappropriate behavior involving teens, according to the Forest Police Department.

According to Forest Police Chief Will Jones, Heather Hanks Hollingsworth, secretary at Forest High School, is out on bond after being arrested and charged with dissemination of sexually oriented materials to persons under 18 years of age.

"I think that is not good because we have kids in the school and we trust in the teachers," said one parent.

After bonding out of jail, Forest Police say she appeared in court Wednesday where the judge decided to continue the case.

Hollingsworth no longer works for the Forest Municipal School District.

She is facing misdemeanor charges at this time.

"I feel bad about the notice, but they need to do something about it," added another parent.

